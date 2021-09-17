Peter Clarke and Calum MacDonald of Tranmere Rovers have been nominated for League Two Player of the Year honors.

Clarke, who is presently serving as Rovers’ interim captain, played every minute of the club’s league season in 2020/21.

The Tranmere centre-back made 54 appearances in all competitions and is currently in contention for League Two Player of the Season.

Patrick Brough (Barrow), Ricardo Almeida Santos (Bolton Wanderers), Cole Stockton (Morecambe), Dylan Bahamboula (Oldham Athletic), and Ibou Touray (Oldham Athletic) have all been nominated (Salford City)

“Being nominated for any award is always fantastic,” Clarke remarked. It’s a personal honor, and winning would be amazing, but I can’t thank my teammates enough for getting me nominated in the first place.

“I am ecstatic to have been nominated in the first place.”

MacDonald has also received a nomination for The Athletic Rising Star of the Season.

The 23-year-old left-back joined Rovers on a permanent basis in the middle of last season after first joining on loan from Blackpool.

Joel Senior (Altrincham), Toby Savin (Accrington Stanley), Dimitri Sea (Barrow), Harvey Elliott (Blackburn Rovers), Jerry Yates (Blackpool), Lewis Richardson (Burnley), Ben Godfrey (Everton), James Hill (Fleetwood Town), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Shola Shoratire (Manchester United), Romeo Lavia (Manchester City), Carlos Mendes Gomes (Morecambe), Curt (Oldham Athletic)

The Awards will be held for the 14th time on Monday, November 22, at Emirates Old Trafford, the home of Lancashire County Cricket Club, and will be hosted by Dan Walker.