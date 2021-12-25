Peter Andre is hailed for his ‘classy’ holiday relocation.

Peter Andre gave a glimpse into his Christmas Day, which he spent with his family.

This Christmas, the father-of-four shared some festive images with his 1.7 million Instagram followers, with big smiles all around.

On Christmas morning, one of the photographs showed the joyful youngsters opening their Christmas presents.

The entire family, including his daughters and wife Emily, dressed up in their holiday best for the charming photo.

Peter blotted out the faces of the two youngest children in the caption, wishing everyone a ‘Merry Christmas,’ and the merry sentiments from admirers poured in.

Peter’s fans praised the star for keeping elements of their family life hidden from the public view.

“I adore how you and Em safeguard the children’s privacy,” one commenter remarked. It’s very refined and responsible.