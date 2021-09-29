Pete Sandiford’s latest update has received unanimous praise from Gogglebox aficionados.

Pete Sandiford’s latest Instagram post drew a lot of praise from Gogglebox enthusiasts.

Since Season 17 ended in May, the fan favorite has made two major personal announcements.

While strolling the red carpet with his sister Sophie at the National Television Awards, the 26-year-old reality TV personality disclosed that he was now a father.

Mikey and Grace from Big Brother reveal their pregnancy news 15 years after the program aired.

Pete revealed on the show in April that he and partner Paige Yeomans were expecting a child and that he was feeling overwhelmed as a parent.

“He’s a cool young kid, he takes after his mother, not me!” he said.

“I’ve been up all night, I slept on the train here, I’ve got luggage under my eyes, and you just caught me at the right time.”

Pete’s good news didn’t end there, as he also revealed that he and Paige married in a covert ceremony during the summer.

Instagram

Today, though, everyone was talking about another addition to the family on social media.

Pete captioned a photo of himself with his corgi Colin, “Lad and dad time with R col!”

Pete had previously displayed Colin as a puppy on Gogglebox, but Colin dwarfed Pete in this photo.

And fans were remarking on how much Colin had matured.

“Wow, hasn’t he grown, he’s lovely,” Sharon exclaimed.

“He’s grown so much!!!” Bee wrote.

“Awww, he’s pawfect!!,” Liz commented. He’s come a long way.”

“He’s almost as big as you,” Jane added.

“Aww wow, look how big he’s gotten!!” Emma added.