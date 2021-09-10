Pete Sandiford, star of Gogglebox, marries Paige Yeomans.

Pete Sandiford of Gogglebox has stated that he married his partner in a private ceremony.

According to Mirror Online, the news comes just a day after he announced he had become a father at last night’s National Television Awards.

The 26-year-old reality TV star has been engaged to Paige Yeomans since February, and he has now disclosed the happy couple’s two major personal developments.

“I’m married now!” Pete told OK! It was a nerve-wracking day, yet it turned out to be the best day of my life. Well, it’s the second best day now that I’m a father.

“I’m ecstatic to be here [at the NTAs]because I got a full night’s sleep in a hotel, so I’m in good spirits.”

“[Being a father is] exhausting. The lack of sleep is unpleasant, but it is well worth it.”

Pete stated, “He’s basically a smaller version of me and Paige, which is exactly what I’ve always wanted, so I consider myself really fortunate.”

Pete revealed his engagement – and that Paige was pregnant on-air during the final season of Gogglebox – so Gogglebox fans were fully aware of the significant changes coming up in Pete’s life.

Pete and his sister Sophie feature on the iconic Channel 4 show in their Blackpool family home.

“Do you feel any different now that you’re engaged?” she inquired.

“Yeah, I feel like an even bigger responsibility,” he replied. I’m not sure why. I’m going to get married.”

Paige’s pregnancy was first disclosed in an episode in April.

He told Sophie she was going to be an aunt while presenting her with a scan shot, and he was overjoyed.

“Innit mad?” Pete exclaimed. I’m actually going to be a father to someone.”

The pair has now welcomed a baby son into the world, according to the TV personality, who told the Mirror during last night’s NTAs.