Pete Sandiford, star of Gogglebox, debuted a new look ahead of the show’s return.

This Autumn, the much-loved Channel 4 series is due to return.

Pete shaved his beard in preparation for the new series.

Sophie, his younger sister, caught him in an awkward moment when she shared a picture ridiculing her brother on her Instagram account.

Pete was wearing an orange polo shirt and had one half of his beard cut and the other half left bushy in the photo.

“Always check the battery levels on your beard trimmer…” Sophie advised after the sad incident.

The post had fans and fellow castmates in fits of laughter.

“Leave it like that for filming,” Stephen Webb advised.

“Crying,” commented another fan, Scott.

“Oh Pete!” Lisa exclaimed.

Pete and Sophie were recently identified as some of Gogglebox’s highest-earning social media influencers.

LoanPig used Influencer Marketing Hub’s Instagram earnings calculator to figure out who earns the most per Instagram post among the Gogglebox cast.

Sophie Sandiford, who has 461,000 Instagram followers and 216 Instagram posts, has the opportunity to earn the most per Instagram post.

Sophie has the potential to earn £2,302 each post, which means she might earn 39.6 times more than Twaine Plummer, who is only expected to be able to earn £58 every post.

Pete Sandiford, Sophie’s brother, can earn an average of £1,892 each post with his 59 posts and 379,000 Instagram followers.

Pete, the soon-to-be father, had 98,000 fewer Instagram followers in March 2021 than he does now and was expected to earn an average of £57,998 per year.