Pete Sandiford of Gogglebox gives a look of his baby boy.

During tonight’s broadcast of Gogglebox, Pete Sandiford gave viewers their first sight of his baby son.

Tonight, the much-loved Channel 4 show made its long-awaited return to our televisions.

The Blackpool TV star has had a busy summer, with the announcement that he is now married to Paige Yeomans and the birth of their first child.

Gogglebox viewers have questioned whether we will see the new addition to the Sandiford family on the sofa alongside Pete and his sister Sophie since the couple announced their pregnancy.

Season 18 began with the heartwarming scene of Pete cradling his new infant son, so viewers didn’t have to wait long for an answer.

Fans of Gogglebox adored the romantic moment, but it wasn’t long before Pete’s trademark humour was on display when he hinted his child might have been in an accident.

Fans of the show flocked to Twitter to express their delight at the new series’ premiere.

“Oh Pete mate!” exclaimed one user. What a fantastic way to kick off a new #Gogglebox series. Your lad is a beast, mate. “Congratulations, young man.”

“Omg Pete and his baby, my heart!!!” said another.

“Pete and his infant is a great way to start off Gogglebox with the loss of some of the regulars,” said a third.

“Oh my gosh Pete has a baby now!” wrote a fourth.