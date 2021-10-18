Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave is dubbed “sickeningly pathetic” by Candace Owens.

Candace Owens has slammed US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s paternity leave during the continuing supply chain problem, calling it “sickeningly pitiful.”

Buttigieg is on family leave with twins while products fail to arrive in retailers around the country, according to the controversial analyst, who is renowned for making scathing statements about Democrats.

“Fact: @PeteButtigieg taking two months for paternity leave in the middle of a national transportation crisis is sickeningly pitiful,” Owens tweeted on Sunday.

“The weakest men who have ever lived in America were born in privileged times.” “Find a way to get this little child out of office.” Owens used the hashtag #BringBackManlyMen at the conclusion of her message. It has received over 31,800 likes and has been retweeted 6,430 times.

The hashtag used the same terms as another heavily condemned Owens Twitter post about Harry Styles after the singer wore a dress at a photoshoot for Vogue Magazine’s November 2020 issue.

Buttigieg, who is gay, has been on paternity leave since mid-August, when he and his husband Chasten adopted twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

Buttigieg has become a target for other conservative critics since taking family leave during the supply issue.

"Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to nurse," Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson quipped last week of Buttigieg's plan to spend time with his newborns. There's been no news on how that went." "I assume he just doesn't comprehend the notion of bottle-feeding, let alone the concept of paternity leave," Buttigieg said in response to Carlson's comments during an appearance with MSNBC last week. Right now, we have a government that is truly pro-family."

The Biden administration is pushing legislation through Congress that would provide most workers in the United States with 12 weeks of paid family and sick leave.

Buttigieg's personal break has coincided with a supply shortage that has impacted businesses.