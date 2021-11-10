Pete Buttigieg attributes shortages in the supply chain to a lack of affordable child care.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Wednesday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg blamed a lack of affordable childcare choices for America’s current supply chain problems.

Buttigieg spoke about the labor shortage in the United States and its impact on the supply chain crisis. Concerns about remuneration and a high turnover rate, which Buttigieg put at 90% for truck drivers, were mentioned as difficulties harming the supply chain. “That’s a hint of some serious problems with the job’s quality,” he said.

He did, however, often mention a lack of childcare as a contributing factor to the problem.

While U.S. ports are clogged with ships waiting to unload cargo, Buttigieg claims that obtaining trucks to transport the products once they are off the ships has been tough. “Some of those challenges could be related to trucker availability a thousand miles inland,” he said. “There are numerous factors that contribute to this. Of course, one of them is childcare, which is why the president’s Build Back Better initiative will benefit the labor market.” For families earning up to 250 percent of a state’s median income, the current version of Biden’s $1.75 trillion bill proposes to “limit child care costs for families to no more than 7% of income.” “Parents must be employed, seeking work, in training, or caring for a major health issue” to qualify for the assistance. According to the White House, this benefit could help nearly 20 million youngsters.

According to a research by the Center for American Progress, universal daycare would allow more moms to work and provide more financial security for young families, based on an evaluation of the outcomes associated with enacting childcare regulations in Washington, D.C.

According to Bloomberg, the trucking sector has increased its attempts to recruit female drivers. The number of female drivers increased by about 30% from 2018 to 2019. However, when the average cost of child care in America is more than $11,000, according to World Population Review, young parents may be discouraged from joining the industry because the first-year salary for drivers is around $40,000.

