Pete and Sophie Sandiford from Gogglebox are unrecognizable in this photo.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford, stars of Gogglebox, looked unrecognizable in the recent snapshot they released on social media.

The brother and sister both shared the same childhood photo of themselves.

Pete beamed in the snap as he wore a cream jumper, and the two appeared cheerful as they sat at a table during their grandfather’s birthday dinner.

However, he insulted his ears in an Instagram story, captioning the photo “ears” next to a gold prize emoji.

Sophie wore her hair in pigtails and a purple shirt that matched her hair bobbles.

The snapshot was initially posted to the Chuckle Brothers’ Paul Chuckle’s Instagram page by the pair’s uncle.

Sophie was one of the first to respond, saying, “Gosh, that’s from a long time ago!!” Auntie Sue and I send our love.”

Pete also commented on the photo, saying, “With those ears, I look like the FA Cup.”

Pete and Sophie had previously shared photos with their famous great-uncles Paul and Barry Chuckle, following Barry Chuckle’s social media disclosure of their relationship in 2018.

Sophie paid tribute to Barry Chuckle after his death in the same year, calling him “a very delightful and entertaining man to be around.”

“You brought fun and entertainment to millions of children’s lives, including mine and Peter’s.