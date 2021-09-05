Pet owners have been dragged into court for abuse and neglect in some shocking incidents.

These are the tragic incidents of animal abuse and neglect where the perpetrators have been brought to justice.

Among them is a woman who assaulted an unarmed puppy, causing it to suffer from fractured ribs and head trauma.

Maya, a 16-week-old brindle cross breed, also had a bloated thorax, which an expert believed was caused by “extremely powerful force or strangling.”

Leon Robinson, an adolescent yob, was charged with attacking his daughter’s pet after buying it for her for Christmas.

Robinson was caught on camera snatching up the dog and flinging it to the ground with force.

A guy was sentenced to prison earlier this month after torturing and killing hamsters and a guinea pig.

Jason Campbell claimed that when he acquired the pets from a Wallasey shop, he had “urges to harm people and animals,” which he carried out.

An RSPCA representative said of animal abuse and neglect prosecutions, “We will, wherever feasible, offer advice and assistance to enhance an animal’s wellbeing,” but “there are situations when we contemplate prosecuting under statutes such as the Animal Welfare Act.”

“We advise anyone with concerns about an animal’s wellbeing to call our cruelty and guidance line, which is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., on 0300 1234 999.”

A lady who abused a puppy lied to veterinarians about what happened.

Maya, a brindle cross breed, was taken to the clinic on several times after suffering injuries such as broken ribs, “serious head trauma,” and a bloated thorax, according to Esha Proudlove.

In an attempt to hide the maltreatment, the puppy tried to slip out of her kennel and fell off the sofa, according to the 20-year-old.

Craig Shingler, her lover of 24 years, also refused to inform the vets about what had transpired.

However, the attacks were overheard by neighbors, and an RSPCA investigation revealed the magnitude of the cruelty.

Between October 15, 2020, and November 13, 2020, Shingler, of Conway Court, Ellesmere Port, admitted to causing undue suffering to a protected animal.

He further agreed that between April 9 and April 13, 2020, he did not take reasonable precautions to ensure the needs of a second dog, Milo.