Pet food, chocolate, and other items have been recalled by Lidl, Asda, Tesco, and Iceland.

Several of the UK’s largest supermarkets have announced urgent product recalls for a number of products that have been determined to be defective.

Tesco, Lidl, and Asda are among the stores that have announced product recalls due to safety concerns.

Anyone who has purchased any of the affected products is asked to double-check their purchases and, if required, return them to the store for a full refund.

The following is a complete list of products that are currently being recalled:

In the United Kingdom, Mars Wrigley is recalling some M&Ms Crispy goods.

This is owing to the inclusion of a genetically modified organism (GMO) in one of its suppliers’ ingredients.

In Europe, Mars Wrigley does not employ GMOs in any of its products.

Furthermore, under UK legislation, no GMO for this ingredient has been approved, thus the products must be recalled.

M&M’s Crispy 246g Slim Pouch M&M’s Crispy 246g Slim Pouch M&M’s Crispy 246g Slim

500015952053 is the barcode for this item. 125E2HAG03, 125E3HAG03, 125F1HAG03, 125F2HAG03, 125F3HAG03 are the batch codes. Date of expiration: 23.01.2022

M&M’s Crispy 107g is a product of M&M’s.

500015952021 is the barcode for this item. 126C2HAG03, 125A1HAG03, 125A2HAG03, 125A3HAG03, 125B1HAG03, 125B2HAG03, 125B3HAG03, 125C1HAG03, 125C2HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 126A1HAG03, 126A2HAG03, 126A3HAG03, 126A1HAG03, 30.01.2022, 23.01.2022 are the best before dates.

M&M’s Crispy Bag 77g is a product of M&M’s.

Batch Code: 125G2HAG03, 125D2HAG03, 125D3HAG03, 125E1HAG03, 125G1HAG03, 127F2HAG03, 127F3HAG03 Barcode: 5000159500920 Date of expiration: 23.01.2022

M&M’s Crispy Sgl 36G is a product of M&M’s.

5000159304245 is the barcode for this item. 125G3HAG03, 125G2HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 125G3HAG03, 125G Date of expiration: 23.01.2022

Please contact us at www.gbr.mars.com/contact-us if you have purchased one of the mentioned products.

Alternatively, you can return it to your local store and receive a full refund. Your receipt is not required.

Waitrose

Fold Hill Foods is recalling cat food due to concerns about the items’ safety.

An rise in cases of pancytopenia in cats has been reported, with a possible link to cat feeding items.

Pancytopenia is a rare bone marrow disease in which the quantity of blood cells (red, white, and platelets) drops fast, resulting in acute illness.

Applaws Senior Chicken 2kg, Applaws Senior Chicken 2kg, Applaws Senior Chicken 2kg, Applaws

Applaws Dry Cat Chicken with Salmon 2kg, Applaws Dry Cat Chicken with Salmon 2kg, Applaws Dry Cat Chicken with

Applaws Dry Cat Chicken 2kg, Applaws Dry Cat Chicken 7.5kg, Applaws Dry Cat Chicken 2kg, Applaws Dry Cat Chicken 7.5kg, Applaws Dry Cat

Applaws is a brand of clothing.

GB218E5009 is the batch code.

