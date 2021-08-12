Pet dogs die after being bitten by a deadly snake while attempting to protect their owner.

Two pet dogs in India have been hailed as heroes after fighting a dangerous snake for nearly two hours to keep it out of the house.

According to media sources, the dogs fought the snake in order to defend their owner. During the fight, the dogs ripped the snake apart, although they were bitten multiple times. They perished minutes after being bitten by the reptile, according to Times Now.

The two canines were guarding their owner’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s northern state when the lizard slithered up to the front entrance on Sunday. When the dogs, Sheroo and Coco, saw the black snake, they started barking. Despite the danger, the snake proceeded to creep toward the house’s main entrance.

“The fight between the dogs and the snake lasted about two hours, and the dogs eventually ripped the snake in half. During the fight, the snake bit them numerous times, and they both died a few minutes later,” the house’s security guard told Times Now.

The neighbors gathered around the house after hearing the dogs’ incessant barking. The owners of the dogs also came out of the house to try to prevent the dogs from attacking the snake. They persisted in their pursuit of the snake, and eventually succeeded in killing it.

“We’re having a hard time coming to terms with the loss of beloved Sheroo and Coco. The cats’ veterinarian told reporters, “They gave up their lives to save us, and we will never forget their sacrifice.” The news organization did not name him. According to Jagran [Google Translate], the family burned the dogs on Monday.

This isn’t the first time dogs have demonstrated their devotion to their owners.

A woman discovered her dog face to face with a poisonous snake that had entered the family’s backyard last month. The woman rushed outside after hearing her dog barking nonstop in the yard. She noticed the dog attempting to frighten the reptile. The woman was able to free the dog from the snake and dialed the number for local snake catchers.