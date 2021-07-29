Pervert who covertly recorded victims showering is sentenced to a second time in prison.

A pervert who secretly recorded women showering kept 14 gadgets hidden from the cops.

Stanley Harris was previously imprisoned for hiding a camera in his bathtub and spying on a toddler, a young woman, and their mother.

When the 72-year-old took his laptop to a computer repair shop in Bebington in 2016, his sleazy movies were uncovered.

A technician discovered an obscene video of a child showering after being requested to transfer data, and authorities later discovered one category A image and two category C photographs.

Harris was sentenced to 13 months in prison and was had to sign the Sex Offenders Register for a period of ten years.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), which prevents him from deleting his online history and requires him to register any gadgets that can connect to the internet with the authorities.

However, police discovered 14 concealed devices during a routine visit to Harris’ home on June 16 this year, and Harris was hauled back to court today.

When questioned if he had any gadgets that could connect to the internet, he gave over a cell phone, which only had internet history for that day, according to Angela Blackmore, prosecuting at Wirral Magistrates’ Court.

“Officers questioned if he had wiped the internet history, and he responded that he had,” Ms Blackmore said.

He was asked if he had any other gadgets, to which he replied “no,” but officers noticed a laptop and Harris “presented a second mobile phone” when questioned again.

Harris was apprehended, and a search of his residence revealed that he had 14 unregistered devices.

Harris has no prior convictions, except for a 2017 conviction for voyeurism and two charges of downloading, one of taking, and one of having indecent photos of children.

He retained a 12-minute film of a teenager taking a shower and a 15-minute video of a young woman taking a shower as another adult female undressed, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Harris has pleaded guilty to the violations at the earliest opportunity, according to his lawyer, Catherine Higham.

She claimed that custody would have a “negative impact.” “The summary has come to an end.”