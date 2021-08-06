Pervert informed 14-year-old girl that it was “unfair” that she hadn’t supplied topless photos. Photo from Snapchat

When a 14-year-old girl didn’t answer to his explicit image by sending one of herself, a pervert called it “unfair.”

As a result, the girl stated she felt “obliged” to email Kieran Walsh a topless photo.

The 20-year-old also requested a topless photo from a 15-year-old, telling her he “had his penis in his hand and had nothing to do with it.”

Walsh had requested topless photographs of the 14-year-old after sending her obscene pictures, according to prosecutor France Willmott.

He messaged the 14-year-old over a period of months, telling her she was “beautiful” and “should have a boyfriend,” according to the court.

He said it was “unfair” that she hadn’t sent a picture of herself after sending one of his genitalia, and “as a result she felt obligated to send pictures on two or three occasions.”

Walsh allegedly sent a message to a 15-year-old on his 20th birthday in which he stated that “he had his penis in his hand but had nothing to do with it” and then “asked her to take her top off and send pictures.”

Walsh was detained and said he had “accidentally uploaded a revealing photograph on Snapchat,” denying the charges.

Officers discovered the picture of the female without a top on his phone, as well as two additional indecent images, after confiscating his phone.

Walsh, of Taunton Road, Wallasey, admitted to two counts of having sexual contact with a child between May and September of this year.

In October of this year, he admitted to having three category C photos of a child.

“The defendant is a young guy of past positive excellent character,” Charlotte Kenny, the defense attorney, said.

“The conduct of these offenses has already wreaked havoc on his life.”

He had “delayed his attendance” at the University of Liverpool, where he was supposed to study Maths, but she claimed he wanted to pursue engineering in the future.

Walsh has been through a “great amount” after his mother was diagnosed with an illness in 2018, which was not stated in court, according to Ms Kenny.

“Any loss of liberty would have a huge impact on his mother,” she said.

Mr. Kenny stated that he. “The summary has come to an end.”