Personal trainer who works relentlessly on behalf of ‘lost causes’ through Covid.

A personal trainer from Merseyside has received his fourth prize in a row for his efforts to help “lost causes” transform their life.

Kevin Poole, a personal trainer from Huyton, has received the Best Personal Trainer title at the Fitness Professional Awards for the fourth time.

Kevin, 31, has worked relentlessly during the pandemic to help people who have told him they are “lost causes” change their lives.

"I'm ecstatic about everything. I didn't go into personal training to win accolades, but it's good to have notice and respect.

“I believe I receive these accolades because the customers I work with are frequently highly demanding – they refer to themselves as “lost causes.”

“I’ve assisted folks who have lost ten stone in a year and others who have health issues such as Parkinson’s disease, osteoarthritis, and artificial knees – it’s helping people who feel like they’ve hit rock bottom.

“Being able to help them turn their lives around and add years to their lives is what really motivates me.”

Working in the fitness business has faced Kevin with a variety of obstacles over the last 18 months as a result of the pandemic, but rather than allowing it to affect him, he’s utilized it to his advantage to help people all over the world.

He first took his business idea online to train people while they were stuck at home, and then he started organizing community events with clients performing group runs and boot camps in the park.

However, in response to people’s suffering during the pandemic, Kevin decided to start conducting free online lectures every evening on his Facebook and Instagram sites.

Every Sunday, he held a question-and-answer session with his companion Fern, whom he describes as “hilarious.”

Kevin stated, ” “People were blown away by how much fun and humor we were able to inject into the workouts.

“People seemed to love them, and we developed a reputation for being a bit like Ant and Dec.”

People didn't only benefit from his free exercises.