Personal Narratives Kate Garraway’s first marriage, new work, and Derek’s care are all on her mind.

In an interview on tonight’s Life Stories, Kate Garraway is expected to expose everything.

Piers Morgan’s final episode hosting the ITV chat show included the 54-year-old broadcaster as a guest.

In an October statement, the former Good Morning Britain anchor stated Kate would succeed him as the show’s face.

“BREAKING NEWS: I’m leaving Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows,” he tweeted.

“My final one will be with @kategarraway, who will then present the remaining three planned programmes of the next series when I depart ITV.”

Kate and her close friend Ben Shephard co-hosted Good Morning Britain on Friday, and Kate claimed she became “defensive” during the talk with her old colleague.

“He probed into my history, exes, and career problems,” she added. There are some photographs of myself that I have no recollection of looking at.

“You can tell by my expression that I’m thinking ‘what are you going to ask me now?’ with every question he asks.” “I’m in a defensive stance.” The story of Kate’s husband Derek Draper, who fell into a coma after acquiring Coronavirus in March 2020, is expected to be discussed.

Derek was able to fight the infection, but he is still suffering from the effects of the sickness, which Kate chronicled in the award-winning documentary Finding Derek.

Kate has been by her husband’s side during his battle with Covid, and in an episode of BBC’s Walking With… that aired last month, she opened up about the trauma of the past year.

Kate admits to feeling “extremely bad” for being away from her husband Derek and their children while filming the documentary, which accompanied her on a calm stroll in the Cotswolds.

“I began off feeling extremely bad about having the space, soaked in nature, to just ‘be,'” she explained.

“And then, as I walked and walked on my own over time, I gradually discovered a beautiful sense of perspective and energy replenishment.”

Kate’s second spouse is Derek, with whom she has been happily married since 2005.

Tonight’s interview is going to be interesting. “The summary has come to an end.”