Personal information of Afghan employees at the local British embassy has been left in Kabul.

After paperwork identifying Afghan workers and job applicants were discovered on the ground at the British diplomatic mission in Kabul, the Foreign Office defended its Afghanistan embassy staff.

On Tuesday, while on a tour of the city’s abandoned diplomatic area with a Taliban patrol, a journalist from The New York Times discovered the papers containing the contact information of seven Afghans.

The materials contained the name and address of a senior embassy staff member, other staff members and their contact information, and the CVs and addresses of applicants for jobs as interpreters, amid fears of Taliban retaliation for any Afghans who assisted western interests in the nation. Previous work for western countries was listed by some applicants.

The New York Times reports that it called the provided phone numbers and discovered that some of the employees had already left for the UK, while others had been left behind.

Three Afghan staff workers and eight family members, including five children, were among those trapped in Kabul airport crowds, unable to approach the British-controlled portion. They were ultimately discovered and saved.

The Times said that “the Foreign Office appeared to have lost these staff, and their evacuation occurred only after their details were passed on by The Times.”

The fate of at least two job candidates whose information was left on the embassy’s turf is unknown.

Staff appeared to make the apparent gaffe as they hurriedly evacuated the embassy as the Taliban recaptured Kabul, ignoring evacuation norms such as shredding and deleting all material that could incriminate local staffers.

It also occurred after Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab turned down a request to talk with his Afghan counterpart on the evacuation of British interpreters two days before Kabul fell, while on vacation in Crete, according to The Times.

The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has admitted to the apparent blunder, but claims that officials attempted to delete important documents before departing the embassy.

“We have worked tirelessly and will continue to try to ensure the safety of individuals who worked for us in Afghanistan. “Most importantly, we were able to get these three families to safety,” said an FCDO representative.

“Our Embassy is being decommissioned.”

