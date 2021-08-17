Personal information from 750K people was improperly accessed from the Indiana COVID database.

Last month, over 750,000 people’s personal information was inappropriately obtained from the state’s COVID-19 contact tracing survey, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

On July 2, the Indiana Department of Health was told that an unauthorized entity had gotten access to personal information on Indiana residents, including names, addresses, dates of birth, emails, and gender, ethnicity, and race.

The name of the company that accessed the data was not revealed by the government. According to a statement provided to This website, Tracy Barnes, the state’s chief information officer, claimed it was a corporation “that purposefully hunts for software vulnerabilities, then reaches out to seek business.”

The risk to Indiana individuals affected by the breach of privacy was minor, according to State Health Commissioner Kris Box, because the state does not collect Social Security numbers for its contact tracing program, and no medical information was stolen.

In a statement, Box stated, “We feel the risk to Hoosiers whose information was accessed is low.” “Anyone who is impacted will be adequately protected.”

The company implicated signed a “certificate of destruction” with the state last week to prove that it had destroyed the data and did not release it to another organization, according to the officials. The documents were also returned to the agency on August 4, according to the health department.

The Indiana Office of Technology and the Indiana Department of Health have now fixed a software configuration fault that allowed the corporation to obtain the information in the first place.

Barnes stated, “We take the security and integrity of our data very seriously.” “We fixed the software setup and will closely monitor the situation to ensure no records were transferred.”

The Indiana Office of Technology also stated that frequent scans will be conducted to ensure that the data is not shared to a third party.

The health department announced on Tuesday that it will now issue letters to residents who have been affected by the data hack. The state will also provide one year of free credit monitoring and is partnering with Experian to build a contact center to answer inquiries from anyone who have been affected.

The purpose of Indiana’s contact tracing survey is to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19.

