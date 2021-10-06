Perseverance Rover is seen in a stunning NASA Mars satellite photo before it takes a break.

As it prepares for a well-deserved break, NASA has obtained an image of the Mars Perseverance Rover as a white speck against the vast empty plain of the Red Planet.

NASA recorded the rover as it travels through the South Sétah area of Mars’ Jezero Crater using the High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment, or HiRISE, camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

On September 3, the Rover made history by successfully drilling the first rock core from a Martian boulder. This was promptly followed by the collection of a second sample, which took only four days. The samples will be held by the Perseverance rover while it waits for a sample collection and return mission led by NASA and the European Space Agency.

Regrettably, the Rover will have to wait a little longer to acquire more rock core samples. All Mars missions are currently ready to go into hibernation while waiting for orders from their operators on Earth.

This pause in activity, which will last from October 2 to October 16, is required when Mars round the Sun on the opposite side of Earth, a process known as Mars solar conjunction, which happens every two Earth years.

During this time, radio signals sent from Earth to Mars are interfered with by hot ionized plasma from our star’s corona.

“This gas can interfere with radio communications if engineers try to contact with spacecraft on Mars during solar conjunction, when Earth and Mars can’t ‘see’ each other,” NASA officials said in a press release. “This might tamper with commands, causing our deep space probes to behave in unforeseen ways.”

I’m waiting for a 2-week solar conjunction, when the Sun blocks transmissions to and from Mars, in a nice place between dunes and a rock outcrop. During the downtime, I’ll work on tasks that I can complete on my own, such as keeping an eye out for dust devils and checking the weather. https://t.co/f6M1Vz2Q5h pic.twitter.com/70xSLczS9Q

September 28, 2021 — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere)

The rover described its location between the sandy dunes of South Sétah and a rocky outcrop on the Perseverance Twitter feed. The pause, which could last a day or two depending on the angle between Earth and Mars, will not, however, be defined by complete idleness.

