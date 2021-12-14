Perrie Edwards gives an update on her career after Little Mix’s breakup.

Perrie Edwards has provided an update on her career following Little Mix’s announcement that they will “taking a break” from the group.

Perrie, along with bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, announced earlier this month that they will be pursuing new solo ventures.

Boxing Day, a new Christmas film starring Leigh-Anne, was released on December 3rd.

Perrie has also been working on her own project.

Many admirers were confused when the 28-year-old altered her social media biography to brand Disora’s domain name earlier this year.

Some speculated that it might be a makeup line, while others correctly predicted that it would be a clothes line.

Perrie stated the brand will cover sizes “from four to sixteen, and plus sizes” on an Instagram Live on October 28.

The collection was sold out by November 2nd.

Perrie has reunited with Disora and shared some photos on Instagram with the caption: “Team @disora had a design day. The new colors are fantastic!” Perrie is dressed in a khaki hoodie with the Disora logo emblazoned across the front. The singer is dressed simply, with gold rings and minimum makeup.

Perrie’s hand is shown holding a Disora label in a second photo, while baby Axel is seen nestled into the oversized sweatshirt in a third photo.

Fans flocked to the post to leave comments.

“We admire a multi-talented entrepreneur,” stated Megan Crabbe, a body positive influencer.

“Axel repping mummys brand,” perriessofty stated.

“I like the new colors… it’s interesting,” touringperrie stated.

“BABY AXEL [heart emojis],” remarked camachocitlali.

“The way he’s drowning under the enormous hoodie,” said drawingsbycel.