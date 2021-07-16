Peppa Pig and her friends will be in St Helens for a free event.

As schools across the borough close for the summer, children will be giddy with anticipation when the famous and well-loved family visits St Helens Town Centre next week.

On Friday, July 23, families may meet Peppa, George, and Mummy and Daddy Pig in Church Square, where they will be available from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

It is the first organized event by the local authority since the coronavirus pandemic began, according to St Helens Council.

Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture, and Heritage, Councillor Anthony Burns, said: “It’s wonderful that we’re finally returning to some semblance of normalcy with the return of our fantastic free events program, which I know many families value as a source of entertainment for their children who have missed out on so much over the last 18 months or so.

“Now that more restrictions have been relaxed, we expect to be able to demonstrate our high-quality free entertainment, courtesy of our wonderful events team, on a more regular basis in order to draw families to our town centers and open spaces.

“While visiting St Helens Town Centre for this event, remember to show your support for local businesses and to remember that Covid is still active – so do everything you can to keep yourself and others safe.”