Pep Lijnders chooses future captain Erling Haaland, despite Liverpool transfer whispers.

For Wednesday, July 28th, here’s your Liverpool Morning Digest.

In the wake of reports linking him with a move to Liverpool, Erling Haaland has issued an update on his future at Borussia Dortmund.

Some of Europe’s biggest teams, including the Reds, have been linked with a bid for the Norway international.

Chelsea is another club rumored to be interested, with reports in the last month claiming that Dortmund had already turned down approaches for the 21-year-old striker.

Any deal to buy Haaland from Dortmund is expected to cost more than €175 million (£150 million).

Haaland is presently practicing with Dortmund in preparation for the next Bundesliga season.

Haaland admitted that he hasn’t spoken to his agent, Mino Raiola, in recent weeks during a media press conference at Dortmund’s training camp.

“I hadn’t spoken with my agent in a month before yesterday,” he stated.

“So there you have it.

“I really hope it’s only rumors because that’s a lot of money for one person.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold might be a future Liverpool captain, according to Pep Lijnders.

“We’ve had several of the lads who were injured at the end of last season back with us, including Trent Alexander-Arnold,” the Reds assistant manager stated.

“I’m incredibly proud of Trent. When he was 15 years old, he had this inherent technical talent.

“He had all the qualities I admired: a winning attitude, a desire to grow, but his emotions often took control of him rather than him controlling his emotions. He put in a lot of effort and competition in his training.

“Step by step, he developed into the great man he is now, surrounded by a wonderful family, he developed this outstanding personality.

“Every training, I see the same fire in his eyes, but I don’t see this young man anymore; I see a leader, someone who can control his emotions, a future captain.”

Meanwhile, Lijnders has provided another look into training, this time revealing how Takumi Minamino is currently attracting attention.

“Harvey made some amazing last passes, Mo and Sadio were lethal in the final, Taki was on fire, and Joel had his Brazilian boots on again,” he continued.

