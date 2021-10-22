Pep Guardiola warns Liverpool and opponents that Man City is a team that “nobody can beat.”

In one area, Pep Guardiola claims that “nobody can beat” his Manchester City team.

This season, Liverpool is competing for the Premier League crown with Man City and a slew of other clubs.

Jurgen Klopp’s team is now in second place in the Premier League, one point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s squad.

This weekend, Manchester City travels to Brighton, while Liverpool hosts Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Guardiola was asked about his team’s failure to win any of their last four league games after a Champions League encounter during his last pre-match press conference.

Guardiola’s side cruised to a 5-1 victory over Club Brugge on Tuesday evening, and the Man City manager responded to the statistics by claiming that no one, including Liverpool, can beat them in that category.

“I don’t pay attention to [this],” Guardiola stated.

“Listen, if you want to include the numbers that this team has accumulated over the last four years, you will lose.” You’re going to lose this game.

“I’m sorry, but no one can beat us in statistics.”

“I don’t care if it’s before the international break or after the international break, or if it’s before or after the Champions League.”

“I saw how the team is doing, how they exercised today, and how they acted in the previous games.”

“Adapting and adjusting is my sole worry.” It’s not about mentality; it’s about strategy and opponent, since the opponent we’ll face tomorrow is not like Brugge, Chelsea, or Liverpool. And Liverpool is not the same as Brighton.

“So we’ll aim to make it there and play well.”