Pep Guardiola is ‘the best in the world,’ according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Pep Guardiola is the ‘greatest in the world,’ according to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who explains why he’d chose to be stranded on a desert island alongside the Manchester City manager.

On the field, the two have a rivalry, as City and Liverpool have battled for the Premier League title in previous seasons, but off the field, they share a great deal of respect for one another.

Both have been considered as two of the top managers in the game, but Klopp, despite his success at Anfield, refuses to be lumped in with them.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no No, I’m not “‘I told Sky Sports,’ he said. “I’m aware of my difficulties and issues.

“I’m not sure exactly what it means to be the best manager. Without my coaches, I’m nothing, and I don’t want to be.

“Pep Guardiola is [the finest in the world]in my opinion. He’s really a nightmare to play against.” The last four Premier League titles have been won by Liverpool or Manchester City, with City edging out Liverpool by one point in 2018/19.

The title race this season will likewise go down to the wire, but it will be a three-horse contest involving Liverpool, City, and Chelsea.

The Merseyside club is now ahead of their Manchester counterpart on the rankings, but only a point separates second and third place. Chelsea, managed by Thomas Tuchel, are currently in first place.

Klopp’s admiration for Guardiola goes beyond football, as he would prefer to be stranded on a desert island with the City manager.

Daniel Farke, a fellow German international and Norwich manager, was also mentioned.

“What a nightmare scenario. I’d have to vote for Pep Guardiola and Daniel Farke “Klopp went on. “Daniel is one of my favorites, and Pep is a true inspiration. Other than football, we could discuss a variety of topics.”