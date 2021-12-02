Pep Guardiola is mistaken about Bernardo Silva, as Mohamed Salah at Liverpool demonstrates.

Pep Guardiola is correct in rallying around and praising his Manchester City players.

His most recent claim, however, is completely ludicrous.

Is Bernardo Silva the Premier League’s top player?

No one can deny that the Portuguese international is in superb form and a world-class player, but Mohamed Salah may have something to say about Guardiola’s remark.

Salah has stepped up his game this season, scoring 19 goals and assisting eight times in 19 appearances, including a brace against Everton on Wednesday and a hat-trick against Manchester United.

Since the start of the season, the Egyptian has been the best player in the world, dominating the Premier League in goal scoring and assists and on track for a record-breaking season.

“He’s the best, he’s the best, he’s the “After Man City’s triumph against Aston Villa on Wednesday night, Guardiola said of Silva.

“Two or three seasons ago, he was the best. He was also the best at the time. He possesses a unique power to manipulate the ball in whatever way he desires.

“It was an amazing finish against a superb goalkeeper.”

“Review the tapes from when we won with 98 points, and you’ll see the same player like this right now.”

Silva is a standout performer for City, as his performance against Liverpool in October demonstrated, but is he better than Salah? There’s no way.

Salah’s numbers this season are nothing short of incredible, and the consistency he’s demonstrated since joining Liverpool in 2017 is underappreciated.

Salah is the star of a fantastic Liverpool squad, and the Reds, unlike Silva, could not function without him.

The 29-year-old has repeatedly demonstrated that he is the man for the Reds as they strive for Premier League and Champions League glory, as his second goal at Goodison Park on Wednesday demonstrated.

That is why he is deserving of being named our Fans’ Footballer of the Year.

