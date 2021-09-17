Pep Guardiola claims that Liverpool has made “history,” while Emma Raducanu responds to Jurgen Klopp’s appreciation.

This is your September 17 Liverpool evening digest.

Guardiola stakes his claim on Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola responded to the criticism by mentioning Liverpool in his reaction after angering Manchester City supporters this week by appealing for more fans to attend the team’s Premier League match against Southampton on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola was questioned about his remarks at his press conference on Friday after City Official Supporters Club general secretary Kevin Parker warned him to “keep to coaching,” and he responded by mentioning the Reds, implying that the Premier League champions desire to carve out their own identity.

“This is a huge blunder. We are the people we are. We are self-assured in who we are. He answered, “I know our history.” “I’ve discovered that they [Man City supporters] were in the lesser leagues and that fans traveled to see them. I don’t want to follow in the footsteps of Manchester United, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, or Real Madrid.”

Jurgen Klopp’s admiration for Raducanu elicits a reaction from Raducanu.

Last weekend, Emma Raducanu astonished the athletic world with her amazing victory at the US Open.

The 18-year-old became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tennis title, and prominent figures in the sporting world, including Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, have reacted to her incredible achievements.

The new tennis sensation was asked what she thought of Klopp’s description of Raducanu as the “talent of the century.”

She expressed her gratitude by saying, “It’s extremely lovely to hear and I’m quite appreciative.” “I believe that women’s tennis is really strong right now, and that the game has all of the players who can win pretty much every event, and I appreciate Mr Jurgen Klopp’s comment.”

Salah’s contract has been updated.

At his press conference on Friday, Klopp was asked about Mohamed Salah’s contract position following another goal for the Egyptian in Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League triumph against AC Milan on Wednesday.

Salah’s current contract is set to expire in two years, and Liverpool are certainly eager to re-sign him after his impressive goalscoring form this season.

Klopp, on the other hand, indicated there had been little action on an extension.

“There isn’t much to say about it.”

The summary comes to a close.

”