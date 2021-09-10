Pep Guardiola breaks his silence over the Brazil ban as Liverpool awaits a judgment.

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has provided an update on his Brazilian players in the wake of FIFA’s ban.

FIFA has sanctioned City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Leeds United after the Brazilian FA requested that FIFA apply its five-day rule.

The response from the Brazilian FA and a number of other South American football bodies came after Premier League clubs made a collective stance not to release players for international duty where matches will take place in red-list countries.

Guardiola, on the other hand, believes the choice is illogical and that his Brazilian duo will play.

“We’ll wait until tomorrow,” Guardiola stated. “Right now, I’m assuming they’ll play because I don’t have any further instructions.” I’m not a big fan of all the clubs banding together; everyone thinks for themselves.

“From what I’ve heard, the Premier League holds a meeting and says, ‘We’re going to do it,’ and then people do what they think is best for them.’ We’ll wait for Fifa and the Premier League, and then make a decision after tomorrow.

“When will we know?” is an excellent question, and I eagerly await the answer.

“Right now, it’s unclear at 1.35. We’ll see whether there’s any positive news, but maybe they’ll be able to play.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his own update on Thursday afternoon, telling liverpoolfc.com: “I can say what I know: I don’t know at the moment.” We’ll see what happens; there are meetings going on.

“All I have to say about that is, let’s have a look at the whole case. So, as we all know, we are in the midst of a pandemic, which is challenging in many aspects of life, including football.

“If our players return, they must quarantine for 10 days at a random hotel, most likely near the airport, which is not ideal for anyone, but for a professional football player, being 10 days in a hotel – with the diet they get from there – means losing everything.

“And then the next thing you know, we’ve got another football game to play.”

