Pep Guardiola admits Steven Gerrard to Liverpool ahead of Man City’s match against Aston Villa.

After facing Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard during his playing days, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called him as a “amazing player.”

On their path to achieving a treble in the remarkable 2000/01 season under Gerard Houllier, Liverpool played Barcelona, which featured a 30-year-old Guardiola, in the UEFA Cup semi-finals.

The only goal of the contest came in the second leg at Anfield, when Gary McAllister scored a penalty.

McAllister now works as Gerrard’s assistant manager at Aston Villa, who face Guardiola’s title-chasing City team on Wednesday night.

Guardiola spoke about his recollections of competing against a young Gerrard, who was only 20 at the time, before of the game.

“A good player!” He chuckled, “Not bad.”

“It was my first time visiting Anfield.” They were victorious. We were held to a 0-0 draw at home before losing 1-0 in a penalty shootout at Anfield.

“Gerrard’s career speaks for itself.” He was exceptional.

“What a player, to put it that way.” In the Premier League and, of course, among Liverpool fans, he is a fantastic, genuine legend.” In his own press conference, Gerrard was equally complimentary of Guardiola, acknowledging that he felt “lucky” to have played against the current City manager.

The former Liverpool captain has had an excellent start to his Premier League career, winning both of his first two games against Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Guardiola, who expects City to face a stiff challenge on Wednesday night, has noticed Gerrard’s immediate influence at Villa Park.

“He made a huge impact to English football.” “I’m pleased that he’s doing well,” Guardiola stated.

“With Rangers, he performed great effort to break, I’m not sure how many leagues for Celtic in a row.”

“And you realize [his]work and thoughts are behind [them]when you watch [his first]two games.” So, a challenging game today and a fun challenge tomorrow.”