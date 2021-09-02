People’s homes are once again being invaded by ‘huge’ sex-starved spiders.

Our eight-legged buddies are on the lookout for a mate now that spider season has arrived.

From September to November, house spiders seek cover, and there have already been stories of gigantic creepy crawlies within.

“Does anyone else’s house look like a scene from Aracnophobia?” one woman in Southport asked on Facebook.

People who had observed spiders in their homes also sent comments on the page.

A “giant” spider had established a permanent fixture on a woman’s back door in Formby, she said.

Spiders begin to slide beneath doors and squirm through cracks in the walls as autumn approaches, seeking refuge from the dark, cold nights.

At this time of year, you’ll observe a variety of spider species around your home, but the vast majority of them are perfectly harmless.

The only one that could be an issue is the false widow spider, which has been known to bite people, but only if you sit on one or one gets caught in your clothing.

According to experts, the surge of critters is due to male spiders looking for a mate.

Females like garages and windowsills, while males scamper around homes looking for them in order to increase their number.

Even the cleanest of households could encounter roughly 20 to 40 spiders during last year’s spider season, according to entomologist Richard Jones.

“The ones you see sprinting across the carpet in front of you freaking you out, it’ll almost always be a male out on some form of romantic pursuit,” he told the BBC.

“They’re more mobile than the other sedentary females,” says the researcher. And it’s for this reason why we see them at this time of year.”

Keeping your windows and doors closed is the simplest and most obvious way to keep spiders out of your home.

Essential oils like peppermint and lavender are also repellent to spiders, so using them can help keep them away.

Fruit-flies are a tasty food for spiders, so keeping an eye on your fruit bowl for any fruit that has gone bad can help.