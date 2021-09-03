People’s eyes are being messed with by a colorful painting that was recently unveiled in New Brighton.

Those who see the creation are debating which multicolored canine they can spot first.

Aches, a Dublin-based artist known for his slick layered color separation technique, produced this massive mural in Wirral for Guide Dogs Association for the Blind, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, to honor the national charity’s achievements in assisting persons with sight loss.

Aches has depicted a green German Shepherd, a blue Golden Retriever, and a red Labrador — the three dog breeds most usually used as guiding dogs – in this colorful painting.

Our sister site TeamDogs’ writers can’t even agree on which dogs they can see the best.

“I noticed the red and green ones the best,” Jilly Beattie said, “but the blue one was floating in and out for me.”

“It took me a long time to make out the green dog,” Caroline Abbott remarked. I was the first to see the blue one.”

Supporters of the organization and the artist have both expressed an interest in seeing the street art.

“Just think for a moment how lucky it is that those of us who are not visually impaired can witness this,” Barrie Harwood wrote on Guide Dogs UK’s Facebook page.

“This is cool,” Nina Louisa wrote. It’s also fantastic to see German Shepherds featured, as they’re often overlooked.”

New Brighton Street Art commissioned and sponsored the artwork as part of its ‘Unsung Heroes’ project, which honors individuals or groups who make a significant contribution to the community but may not receive the credit they deserve.

“It was a delight to come to New Brighton to paint,” artist Aches remarked of the latest creation. I’d heard about what the men are up to here and was eager to help. The town’s street art movement has a tremendous reputation, and it’s terrific to be a part of it, working with other top artists at their open-air gallery.

“The topic was chosen with care because New Brighton is the birthplace of the Guide Dogs organization, and I wanted it coincide with International Dog Day.

“It’s also an issue that’s important to my heart.”

