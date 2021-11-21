People with these five health conditions will receive enhanced PIP help from the DWP.

The Department of Work and Pensions is using the Personal Independence Payment to identify applicants who need extra help.

Many claimants with mental, cognitive, or intellectual disabilities will be able to participate in the PIP application process.

Claimants may, in some situations, be unable to properly interact with the claims process due to a lack of mental ability or insight – for example, they may not grasp the repercussions of failing to return a claim form and not having a Personal Acting Body to assist them.

After breaching BBC guidelines, Nick Knowles was removed on DIY SOS.

Such claimants are thought to require special support from the DWP along the PIP journey, and components of the PIP claims procedure have been modified to give additional support for this group.

“Claimants who are assessed as requiring more support from DWP will have an additional Support (AS) marker applied to their case on PIPCS during the gathering of initial claim information,” the DWP said.

“Using the facts at hand, HPs will need to decide whether a paper-based review or consultation is the best way to complete the assessment for these claimants.”

The following are some examples of health issues that may compromise mental capacity and cause the claimant to struggle with the PIP application procedure and require further assistance:

Depression that is severe (evidenced by, for example, the previous hospitalisation for depression, intensive support from community-based mental health teams or significant input from a psychiatrist or other mental health practitioner).

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that affects people in

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a type of anxiety disorder (PTSD)

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is a type of obsessive-compul (OCD)

Psychosis

Schizophrenia

Psychiatric disorders

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Severe (ADHD)

Disordered behaving

Down syndrome is a condition in which a person

Fragile X syndrome is a condition in which a person is born with

Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a severe form of autism.

Delay in development

Speech and language problems

Alzheimer’s disease is characterized by the presence of Lewy bodies in the brain.

Dementia due to vascular disease

Dementia that is linked to other illnesses, such as Parkinson’s disease

A traumatic brain injury that causes cognitive impairment is known as a traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The full guide from the DWP can be found here.