People with specific jobs can get half-price takeaway pizza from Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut is providing a 50% discount on takeaway pizzas, but you must work in a specific field in order to qualify.

NHS employees will receive a discount on Pizza Hut delivery this Christmas.

The iconic pizza business has offered NHS personnel a half-price discount when ordering pizzas online through NHS Discount Offers, which is available through the NHS discount site NHS Discount Offers.

Customers ‘need’ B&M’s £10 Cadbury spin the wheel tin for Christmas.

A special coupon code is required to receive a 50% discount.

All NHS employees need to do is go to the Pizza Hut NHS page and input their NHS email address as well as the Trust they work for.

NHS Discount Offers marketing officer David Bater said: “This is a fantastic incentive for NHS employees who work in challenging and demanding conditions all year.

“We sincerely hope that staff members take advantage of Pizza Hut Delivery’s generous offer, as you can save a lot of money.

“This is a beautiful thank you from a well-known UK company for all the hard work that NHS employees do.”

How to Get a Pizza Hut Discount on the NHS

Takeaway customers merely need to visit the Pizza Hut website and select a pizza after receiving a discount coupon.

Simply click the link “add voucher code” after the preferred pizza has been put to the basket, then enter the code and enjoy the savings.

Pizzas, sides, and cookie dough are all 50% discounted for NHS employees.

To be eligible for the offer, you must spend at least £30.

This deal cannot be combined with any other deal or offer. Drinks and ice cream are not included. Only available for delivery at Pizza Hut delivery locations. Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat are not available. Here’s where you can find a Pizza Hut delivery location near you.