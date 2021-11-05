People will have to wait another two years before they can apply for a pension.

Employees will have to work two more years before they can claim their pension, according to the government.

According to Mirror Online, Treasury Secretary John Glen has confirmed intentions to raise the normal minimum pension age (NMPA) from 55 to 57.

Unless you have already traded your private pension, this will be the first time you can withdraw cash from it.

The hike’s initial proposals were made in April 2014, and the adjustments will take effect on April 6, 2028.

Workers have been able to switch their pension to a new scheme up to the announcement, which would allow them to withdraw money from their retirement pool at the age of 55 or 56.

Anyone already enrolled in a plan that allows you to withdraw your pension at the age of 55 will be bound by this agreement, though companies have the right to refuse new customers.

When the reforms go into effect, however, persons who have to wait until they reach the minimum pension age to claim their retirement account will have to work for an extra two years, putting them at 55 currently or 57 in 2028.

Until today, a worker who had signed up for the second type of scheme had been allowed to switch to the first.

The arbitrary deadline for switching from the second to the first scheme has now passed, according to the Economic Secretary.

This implies that if you wanted to retire at 55 but hadn’t switched your pension, it’s now too late and you’ll have to work until you’re 57.

To prevent fraud, the government set a shorter deadline window, according to John Glen.

“In this case, providing advance warning of the shortened window prior to its closing on November 3, 2021 could have caused undue instability in the pensions market and resulted in some consumer harm,” he stated.

“If they were hurried by rogue advisors to make a hasty transfer in the short time frame before the window closed, some pension savers could end up with poorer outcomes (or possibly become victims of a pension fraud).”

The cut-off will not apply in some circumstances.

“Summary concludes,” say workers such as members of.