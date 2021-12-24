People will be given Covid boosters on Christmas Day.

As part of heightened NHS England efforts to top up protection against the Omicron type, people will be able to get a covid booster vaccine on Christmas Day.

Approximately 200,000 appointments for a third dose will be available across the country on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day, as part of the ongoing roll-out.

NHS employees and volunteers will administer doses at a number of local immunization venues, including town halls and pharmacies, as part of the “jingle jab” campaign, according to the health service.

NHS England recommends making an appointment in advance, but said there will be options for individuals who don’t have one accessible across the UK.

While a first or second dose can help, only boosters provide the full amount of protection against Omicron, according to experts.

The head of the NHS covid vaccination program, Dr Emily Lawson, said: “In the run-up to Christmas, we’ve seen record after record broken, and I’d like to thank every NHS employee and volunteer whose goodwill and determination to protect their communities will keep the booster rollout going this weekend.

“This Christmas, before you sit down to eat with your family, I would encourage anyone who isn’t already boosted to come forward, make an appointment, and receive the gift of a jab.”

The holiday drive comes after a record weekend of 1.5 million boosters and a daily total of 830,000 shots supplied on Saturday, December 18.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, paid gratitude to NHS employees and volunteers who sacrificed time with their families and friends to help with the booster roll-out over the holidays.

He stated, ” “Thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do this Christmas and throughout the year.

“You continue to be the greatest among us – you accomplish incredible things, and I’m honored to call you colleagues.”