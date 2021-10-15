People whose lives were turned upside down after winning the lotto.

Many people fantasize about winning tens of millions of pounds.

It would imply being able to take time off work, take many vacations, and purchase new homes and fancy cars.

Someone very lucky could win the life-changing sum of £184 million in tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

Many consider it a pipe dream, but for a select few, it has become a reality.

The Washington Newsday reported this week that a Euromillions Lotto winner has relocated to Liverpool and now spends the majority of her time there.

Jane Park, a former Edinburgh office clerk, won the £1 million prize when she was still a teenager in 2013.

She confirmed on Instagram that she now spends 90% of her time in Liverpool.

Jane Park moved from being an ordinary girl to one of Edinburgh’s most recognizable faces after winning the £1 million prize in 2013.

She won the £1 million reward after purchasing her first lottery ticket at the age of 17 and has been spending the money ever since.

A large lottery win, on the other hand, hasn’t always been a blessing for lottery winners.

Some lottery winners have had their life turned upside down after becoming millionaires beyond their wildest dreams.

Here are some of the people who have been cursed by winning the lotto.

The 38-year-old is undoubtedly one of the most well-known ‘lottery curse’ faces.

Michael, better known as Mickey, was 19 when he won £9.7 million in 2002, but he blew the money less than a decade later.

He squandered his riches on new mansions, drugs, parties, jewelry, and fast automobiles, and he even created a drag racing track in the three acres of property that surrounded his six-bedroom Norfolk home.

Mickey ended up bankrupt and homeless, according to the Daily Record, after his hedonistic partying days on the beaches of Jamaica, Barbados, and Puerto Banus.

He was dubbed “Rangers-Daft Lotto Lout” and “King of Chavs” for his anti-social behavior convictions and jail term, and he was frequently photographed wearing Ibrox club-branded jewelry and clothing.

However, in 2010, he reapplied for his former job as a binman and was paid £11 per hour.