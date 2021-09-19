People who were sickened as youngsters who were forced to live in filth and muck for years.

Readers of Washington Newsday have expressed their outrage after seeing photographs of a filthy residence where six children were forced to live despite social services’ warnings ten years ago.

In their Wirral home, the youngsters had to make do with dog feces, mouse droppings, and soiled nappies.

After their parents were charged with child negligence, one of Liverpool’s top judges sought answers about the children’s wellbeing and what steps were taken to protect them, after it was revealed that social services were initially alerted to problems at the house ten years ago.

Six youngsters lived in a house of horrors surrounded by dog feces.

Police were called to the couple’s home after an argument, and when they arrived, they found “a picture of unutterable poverty, more reminiscent of the Victorian slum era than the twenty-first century,” according to prosecutor Trevor Parry-Jones.

Mr Parry-Jones claimed that trash was “strewn” throughout the property, that the children’s bunk beds and bedrooms were “disgusting,” and that “dog feces abounded” on both floors.

“The bathroom was uninhabitable, the toilet was dirty and had not been cleaned in a long time, and there was a mouse infestation,” he claimed.

Both parents were arrested and later interviewed after officers evacuated the youngsters and sought for assistance and clean supplies.

The parents worked “extremely long hours,” according to the court, with the mother admitting that the living conditions were “terrible.”

A victim impact statement from one of the children was read by the prosecution, who described the house as “an absolute dump” and “unfit to live in.”

There was no running water, trash everywhere, and “dog feces all over the apartment,” according to the victim, which was “disgusting.”

The children were brought into interim care after neither of the parents, who both had past convictions, sought help, according to the court. Judge Menary demanded an examination into each child’s condition and what steps had been made to protect the youngsters.

The state of the residence in which the children were forced to live “disgusted” Washington Newsday readers.

Sarah Newton commented on The Washington Newsday's Facebook page

