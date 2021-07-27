People who refuse to take the vaccine may be barred from participating in certain events.

Michael Gove, a Cabinet Office minister, has warned that anyone who refuse to take a vaccine may be barred from future gatherings.

The government is considering using vaccine passports for large-scale events like football matches, after announcing that they will be required for nightclub admission in England starting in September.

Those who refuse to be injected, however, may be denied entrance to such events, according to Mr Gove.

Before dying of coronavirus, Dad remarked he wished he had gotten the vaccine.

“Ultimately, if you can be vaccinated and you refuse to, that is a selfish act,” he told the PA news agency during a visit to the Lighthouse Lab in Glasgow.

“You are endangering the health and lives of others; you should get vaccinated.”

“It depends on which region of the United Kingdom you’re in and what the nature of the event is,” the minister responded when asked if reluctance to be jabbed should hinder attendance at some large events.

“However, if you actively refuse to get vaccinated and there are specific sites and events that require a certain level of safety, you will be prohibited from such venues and events.”

Mr Gove advocated for cross-UK cooperation on a Covid-19 certification process, but emphasized that the decision will be made by the devolved administrations.

“I believe the more we collaborate on this, the better,” he remarked.

“The Scottish Government will determine what type of Covid status certification is appropriate for them.

“We’ve worked effectively with the Scottish Government so far, but I believe people would want there to be, just as we have the same access to NHS services across the United Kingdom. That would be ideal, but it’s up to the Scottish Government to decide.”