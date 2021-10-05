People who own dogs are happier than those who own cats.

According to new research, those who own pets are much happier than those who do not, with cat owners being significantly less pleased than dog owners.

Tracking Happiness is an online community and platform that looks into what makes life worthwhile and provides research, advice, and tools to help people understand happiness.

On Monday, October 4, the platform announced the findings of a recent study on how pets might influence our lives, just in time for World Animal Day.

The survey, titled “Are Pet Owners Happier?” included 12,167 participants and uncovered some interesting pet ownership facts.

Pet owners, in particular, are happier than people who do not have animal companions, according to the statistics.

People who have pets have an average happiness rating of 7.01, whereas those who do not have pets have a much lower average happiness rating of 6.26.

There was also a link between the number of pets a person possessed and their happiness.

People who owned three or more pets, on the other hand, had an average of little under 7.5.

According to these findings, the more pets a person has, the happier they are.

Surprisingly, dog owners were shown to be substantially happier than cat owners, however horse owners took the top rank.

People who are happier are also more likely to want pets in the future, according to the report.

Furthermore, the evidence suggests that pet owners who received their pet during the epidemic are happier than those who had one previously.

“As pet owners, we have a responsibility,” Hugo Huijer, founder of Tracking Happiness, told TeamDogs. Animals, like humans, want to live a happy and secure existence.

“It is not the role of the pet to make the owner happy; rather, it is our obligation as pet owners to ensure that our pets live happy and safe lives.

“World Animal Day is a great chance to commemorate positive animal-human relationships,” he continued.

“However, your responsibility as a pet owner does not end on this day; rather, it continues for the duration of the pet’s life. Be ready to make a commitment.”