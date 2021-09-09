People who “must pick up their children” are advised not to apply for jobs.

Parents who have young children to pick up from school were advised they did not need to apply for a job at a Lancashire football club.

The job advertisement for AFC Fylde, a non-league club, was placed earlier this week but has now been taken down.

According to the club, the position of General Manager of Football at the National League North side was not ideal for people who had to pick up their children from school.

READ MORE: Cocaine dealer’s party boy snorted his way through lockdown

“We work hard at Fylde so again, don’t apply if you are seeking for a work-life balance or have to pick up the kids from school twice a week at 3.30,” reads the now-deleted ad on jobsinfootball.com.

When approached by LancsLive, no one from the club was available to comment, and the club has not published a statement in response to the outrage.

The non-league club’s ad was described by one possible applicant as “the most passive aggressive job description you’ll ever see,” according to one anonymous potential applicant.

“We’re looking for a general manager who will work closely with the director of football.

“These positions currently report to the chairman and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. While the post will be focused on the normal day-to-day administration of the non-football part of the club, the commercial aspect of the role and building the Fylde brand will be the main focus.

“A successful track record in a similar role within the sporting and entertainment industry is consequently required of the selected candidate. Although football experience is advantageous, it is not a prerequisite; however, a keen eye for detail and the ability to design and implement a precise strategy plan are!

“This is a hands-on post that requires hands-on leadership from the front, therefore please don’t apply if you’re a delegate or an office dweller. We are not a Premiership team, as you may have noticed, thus every pound and every supporter must be battled for and respected.

“You’ll have to take a proactive approach to everything. At Fylde, we work hard, so don’t apply if you’re seeking for a work-life balance or if you have to pick up your kids from school twice a week at 3.30 p.m.

“You’ll require.”

“The summary comes to an end.”