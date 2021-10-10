People who have the “worst colds ever” may have covid.

People in the UK who are sick with dreadful colds may be infected with Covid-19 without even noticing it, thereby spreading the virus.

The common cold has returned in force across Merseyside and the rest of the UK in recent weeks.

Evidence suggests that the “worst cold ever” has spread widely, probably due to a drop in immunity following a year and a half of social isolation and mask wearing.

The ailment has left many stunned, rather than just a runny nose and sore throat, according to the Mirror.

“This is the worst cold I’ve ever had,” one woman stated.

“Normally, I’m able to push through a cold, but this has utterly depleted me and knocked me around.” It’s been nearly a week and I still have it.” “I’m praying it won’t last too much longer since it’s so horrible that I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” she added. It’s possible that folks experiencing the familiar symptoms aren’t genuinely suffering from a cold, but rather Covid-19.

A headache, a runny nose, sneezing, a sore throat, and loss of smell are the top five symptoms for persons who have had both coronavirus vaccines but still get the virus, according to research from the ZOE Covid App in the UK.

Professor Tim Spector, one of the principal investigators on the ZOE Covid study app, warned that mistaking Covid for a cold could spread the virus.

“The UK still has more cases than the rest of Europe,” he stated, “and I believe this is because to two primary factors: the first is a lack of masks and social isolation, and the second is that we’re unaware of the symptoms.”

“Things like a sore throat, a runny nose, and sneezing should be on our radar.” Despite the fact that the classic three – cough, fever, and anosmia – are becoming less common, the government has done nothing.

“By not updating our guidance, we’re allowing people with recognized indicators of Covid into care homes, schools, businesses, and public gatherings.”

