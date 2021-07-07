People who have had two vaccinations will be able to use a fast-track lane at Heathrow Airport.

As the airline industry increases pressure on governments to allow quarantine-free travel to amber destinations, Heathrow will create fast-track lanes for fully-vaccinated arrivals.

Passengers from certain places will be able to upload their coronavirus vaccination certificate before boarding under a test scheme that will begin this week.

They will be routed to special lanes at the border upon arrival at the airport to expedite their immigration process.

(Photo by PA Graphics)

The action comes before of a planned announcement on Thursday by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who will lay out the government’s plans to abolish the requirement that travelers from amber list nations self-isolate upon arrival.

According to The Times, Boris Johnson favors lifting the curbs starting July 19 — when other Covid lockdown restrictions in England are set to be relaxed.

Heathrow, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic, the two airlines participating in the experimental program, said it was critical that the modifications be implemented as soon as possible.

In the beginning, fully vaccinated volunteers will fly from Athens, Los Angeles, Montego Bay, and New York on specific flights.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has stated that limits will be removed in a ‘proportionate’ way (House of Commons/PA).

“This pilot will allow us to show that pre-departure and arrival checks of vaccination status can be carried out safely at check in, so that fully vaccinated travellers can escape quarantine from July 19,” said Heathrow CEO John Holland-Kaye.

“To reap the benefits of the UK’s world-leading vaccination roll out, the UK Government must act now to eliminate self-isolation for fully vaccinated passengers arriving from ‘amber’ nations, no later than the domestic reopening on July 19,” said Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss.

“The UK is already lagging behind the US and the EU, and an overly cautious approach to international travel will exacerbate the economic recovery and the 500,000 jobs at risk in the UK.”

Sean Doyle, CEO of British Airways, John Holland-Kaye, CEO of Heathrow Airport, and Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic (Steve Parsons/PA).

The call came after Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary. The summary comes to a close.