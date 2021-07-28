People who have been vaccinated and catch covid are experiencing “unique” symptoms.

Millions of people in the UK have been vaccinated against coronavirus, resulting in fewer hospitalizations and fatalities.

However, even if the vaccine provides better protection, you could still contract Covid and pass it on to others.

Those who have been vaccinated and contract coronavirus are likely to develop symptoms comparable to those who haven’t, such as fever, persistent cough, and loss of taste and smell.

According to the Daily Record, there is one symptom that vaccinated people are reporting that is different from the conventional indications.

According to a King’s College London study published in May, researchers from the ZOE Covid Symptom study discovered that sneeze was the “single” symptom that was more typically reported in vaccinated patients with Covid-19.

Vaccinated patients also experienced the following symptoms:

Headache Sore throat and runny nose

Scientists also discovered that persons who were vaccinated and tested positive had milder symptoms than those who were not.

Researchers analyzed data from individuals who used the UK ZOE Covid Symptom Study app to track their symptoms, testing, and immunizations.

They looked at 2,278 adults who tested positive following immunization and compared them to both vaccinated and unvaccinated adults who tested positive.

“In general, we noticed identical symptoms of Covid-19 being reported generally in the app by those who had and hadn’t been vaccinated,” they said in the study.

“Those who had already had a jab, on the other hand, reported fewer symptoms over a shorter period of time, implying that they were becoming less critically ill and recovering more quickly.”

“Intriguingly, we discovered that those who had been vaccinated and then tested positive for Covid-19 were more likely to report sneezing as a symptom than those who had not been vaccinated,” they continued.

They advised anyone who sneezed after receiving a vaccination to get tested for Covid to ensure they had not contracted the virus.

The research also revealed the characteristics that make people more susceptible to infection following vaccination.

Individuals with health issues that hindered their independence, such as frailty, were more susceptible to coronavirus infection following immunization.

Adults who lived in locations with higher levels of deprivation were consistently at a higher risk.