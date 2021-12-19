People were told that even if a lateral flow test came back negative, they could have Omicron.

Even if a lateral flow test is negative when symptoms first appear, people may have Omicron covid variant.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African scientist who discovered the Omicorn variety, was speaking to members of parliament on Tuesday about her discoveries at the science and technology committee.

During the discussion, she stated that persons who first exhibit Omicron symptoms such a headache may test negative on a lateral flow test.

A paedophile recorded himself rapping a young child and boasted about it online.

“The three biggest complaints are myalgia, which is what we term aching muscles or bodily aches and pains,” explained Dr. Coetzee.

“For the second day, I had a headache as well as a little weariness.

“Normally, patients come because we conduct a campaign asking people to be checked even if they wake up with a minor headache and aren’t feeling well.”

“As a result, we’ve discovered that if you wake up this morning with a headache and myalgia, it’s best to wait 24 hours.”

“Especially for the rapid test, as we have shown, the rapid test might be false negative, especially in the first 24 hours.”

“However, the fast test is more much competent to detect cases after 24 hours and up to five to six days.”

Before socializing, people should do a lateral flow test, according to Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency.

“Lateral flow devices will detect in asymptomatic as well as symptomatic illness,” she told the Science and Technology Committee of MPs.

“They’ve been utilized quite efficiently in the UK population for about a year now.”

“What we know is that, compared to PCR, it will detect around 50% of instances, but it will catch about 80% or perhaps more of persons who have high levels of virus and are thus at the highest risk of transmitting to others.”

“Our strong public health suggestion is that if people are going out to socialize, they should practice lateral flow before going to lessen the possibility of entering the venue with an asymptomatic virus and so transmitting to others.”

“The summary comes to an end.”