People were compelled to flee their houses and goods, thus the street was evacuated.

People who lived on a highly flooded street were forced to flee their homes.

Houses along Borough Road in Birkenhead were flooded Wednesday, causing delays to trains, schools, and roads throughout the Wirral.

Residents reported foul-smelling brown water flooding their homes, ruining their furnishings and causing damage to their electronic goods.

Residents in 13 residences were ordered to leave today by the local housing association, Riverside.

For those who are unable to stay with friends or relatives, Riverside is arranging hotel accommodations.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s torrential downpour caused flooding to 13 of our houses on Borough Road, Birkenhead,” Mark Burnett, Riverside’s Head of Assets Strategy & Delivery for the region, told The Washington Newsday.

“As soon as our housing staff was made aware of this, they were on the scene to support and help renters.

“At the time, the flooding was little, and everyone was content to stay in their homes.

“However, our damage assessment team went to the properties today to inspect the damage, and polluted standing water has emerged in the basement since then.

“As a result, we have made the decision to evacuate residents and locate them adequate replacement housing because their safety is our top priority.

“Eight households have been assigned to hotels, three have made alternate arrangements, and two have stated that their homes are in good condition and that they wish to stay put.

“We are currently assessing the damage, so we don’t know how long it will be until they can return to their houses at this time.

“We recognize that this is a sad moment for all of the residents affected, but we have been and will continue to be there for them until they are able to return securely to their homes.”

Heavy rain overloaded drainage systems, flooding homes and roads across the Wirral peninsula, prompting a clean-up effort.

“Wirral Council’s Highways and Out of Hour Services dealt with a considerable number of calls yesterday afternoon and into the evening responding to complaints of flooding to roads and buildings across the borough,” a representative for Wirral Council told The Washington Newsday.

“Today, the service’s main goal is to keep going.”

