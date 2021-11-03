‘People Want Us to Get Things Done,’ Biden said of the disappointing Virginia election results.

President Joe Biden believes Democrats must focus in order to recover from this week’s disappointing election results, particularly a stunning gubernatorial loss in a state that Biden carried by double digits just a year ago.

Biden told reporters on Wednesday, “People expect us to get things done.”

“I believe we simply need to create outcomes for them—changing their standard of living has given them some breathing room.”

Despite his loss, Biden said he called to “congratulate” former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe on his campaign for governor of Virginia.

“He drew out pretty much every Democrat there was—more votes cast for a Democratic [candidate for governor]than anyone else,” Biden added.

McAuliffe served as governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018. Governors of Virginia are not allowed to run for office more than once.

“No governor in Virginia has ever won when he or she is of the same party as the reigning president,” Biden, who had been to Virginia to campaign for McAuliffe, said inaccurately on Wednesday. McAuliffe was elected in 2013 during President Barack Obama’s second term.

However, he welcomed the election’s record turnout, which saw Republican businessman Glenn Younkin win. On Wednesday, McAuliffe conceded the race to Younkin. Biden, on the other hand, dismissed claims that he could have done more to help McAuliffe win.

He stated, “I’m not sure I’d be able to influence the number of really conservative people who showed up.”

Youngkin received around 51% of the vote, compared to 48.5 percent for McAuliffe.

“It occurred to me yesterday that one of the sacred liberties we have is the ability to go out and vote,” Biden remarked.

He also appeared to make a dig at his old competitor Donald Trump, who has erroneously rejected the certified outcome of the 2020 presidential election, as well as others who have backed him up.

“It is incumbent upon all of us to acknowledge the validity of elections,” Biden added.

A shift in cultural talking points has been noted by certain experts. Biden said he understood the country’s dissatisfaction with inaccurate stories on topics ranging from race to COVID-19.

“I just think people have reached a point where, understandably, there is a great deal of apprehension,” Biden remarked.

The Democrats’ major agenda items have been stalled due to a stalemate on Capitol Hill. This is a condensed version of the information.