People want B&M’s £5 ‘cute’ hamper for Christmas Eve.

B&M shoppers were ecstatic when they heard about a seasonal treat hamper they could enjoy on Christmas Eve.

The company utilizes its Instagram profile to keep customers up to date on what’s new in the store.

This Monday, company shared a photo of the £5 ‘Luxury Hamper,’ which includes fluffy snowman socks, a hot chocolate stirrer, a festive mug, and sweet goodies like candy canes and a gingerbread man.

The product was a hit with B&M’s 1.3 million followers, with many of them sharing it with their friends.

“Complete your Xmas Eve Luxury Hamper – contains socks, chocolate, gingerbread man, and hot chocolate!” B&M wrote on Instagram, where it has 1.3 million followers.

Everything you need to make Christmas spectacular is only £5. “Hands up if you’re in desperate need of this?” The post soon gathered up over 4000 likes and over 100 comments in only one day.

“It’s very cute,” Lisaannauk commented.

“I need this for Christmas Eve!!!” Carleylrz85 added.

“Oh this is cute,” Katyperks xo commented.

“If you see these, can you grab me two,” Riggslucy replied, tagging a pal.

“Nice gift for my pal,” Instagram user Ainscough sarah commented, “going to have a look next time I’m in shop.”

“I have them there are really wonderful,” Mrsxhayhoehomex remarked.

“I picked one of these up for my son, such a cute concept,” Cleanwith jade remarked.

“Love this, will definetly keep an eye out for it,” Lifeofkeesh_ commented.

“Wow, they look absolutely great,” fun.with.the.stanton.children exclaimed.