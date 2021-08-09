People using the restroom were discreetly filmed by a camera disguised under a man’s jacket.

A man was sentenced to 32 months in prison for secretly filming people using the restroom.

After appearing in Chester Crown Court on Friday, Matthew Thomas, 39, of Meadowbank Drive in Ellesmere Port, was sentenced.

He had previously admitted to voyeurism, recording photos of minors, three counts of capturing indecent images of children, three charges of creating indecent images, and two counts of having extreme pornography in his possession.

Thomas was apprehended after a lady using the restroom at an unknown business saw a bright light coming from a jacket hung up in her cubicle in September 2020.

She saw a hole in the pocket of the jacket with a camera lens sitting up against it and contacted people after taking a closer look.

Cheshire Police initiated an investigation after Thomas was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism.

Following Thomas’ arrest, police recovered three cellphones, an iPad, a laptop, and other computer equipment, as well as over 100 movies “of a sexual nature” dating back to 2008, involving voyeurism and up skirting.

Officers also discovered 28 pornographic photographs of youngsters and two movies exhibiting extreme pornography.

Thomas was sentenced to 32 months in prison last Thursday, along with an indefinite order to join the Sex Offenders Register and a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

After his imprisonment, DC Lois Elvey of the Ellesmere Port local policing unit paid tribute to his victims’ “amazing courage and resilience.” DC Elvey said: “What Thomas did was reprehensible – he covertly videotaped his victims in order to satisfy his own sexual enjoyment.”

“His crimes were only discovered by coincidence when one of his victims discovered a camera secreted in a jacket pocket.

“When we looked through his electronic devices, we uncovered 67 videos of people using the restroom, with 17 different victims, some of whom were under the age of 18 at the time the material was taken.

“We also discovered footage of upskirting that Thomas had captured on a day out.

“Thankfully, the evidence against him was so overwhelming that he had no choice but to plead guilty.”Summary ends.”