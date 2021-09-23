People tell horror stories about their experiences working in the film industry.

As a large union in the industry prepares for a possible strike, film crew employees have started sharing their horror stories online through a popular anonymous Instagram account.

The Instagram account has 95,000 followers and posts a slew of frightening anecdotes from set, all of which were sent to the account anonymously via DMs. The announcements come as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) prepares to vote on whether or not to strike over crew members’ working conditions throughout the industry.

IATSE’s @ia stories is handled by Ben Gottlieb, a 27-year-old lighting technician who is also a member of the union. In July, his Facebook post about his own experience with long work hours and tiredness received over 21,000 likes, prompting the formation of IATSE Stories, a platform for fellow workers to submit their own horrifying stories regarding alleged working conditions.

16-hour work days, self-medication with drugs and alcohol, and destroyed social lives are all common complaints. UTIs and even heart attacks are among the medical complications mentioned.

Although posts are frequent, browsing through them quickly reveals stunning incident after horrific anecdote. “We were notified at today’s safety meeting that a teamster who was exhausted died of a heart attack this morning, following our third of multiple overnights this week. One anonymous user claimed, “We took a solemn moment of silence, then processed to start shooting yet another 13-hour night.”

