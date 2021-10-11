People suffering from the ‘worst lurgy ever’ have been warned not to confuse symptoms.

A renowned scientist has cautioned that those suffering from “the worst lurgy ever” may be infected with coronavirus without realizing it.

The Washington Newsday reported this week that a growing number of individuals in Merseyside are suffering from a severe cold that they can’t seem to shake.

One Formby resident claimed to be suffering from the “worse lurgy he’s ever had.”

Others across the region have reported on Facebook that an illness has “floored” them.

As one woman put it: “For the past few days, I’ve been sick with a cold. It’s the first in almost two years, and it’s a monster!” “I’ve had a nasty cold for over three weeks and can’t seem to shake it,” another remarked. One Maghull resident wrote: “It’s been two weeks and it’s still not funny. It’s the first cold I’ve had in years, and it’s taken me by surprise.” According to the Mirror, anyone currently experiencing the familiar symptoms may not be suffering from a cold, but rather Covid-19.

A headache, a runny nose, sneezing, a sore throat, and loss of smell are the top five symptoms for persons who have had both coronavirus vaccines but still get the virus, according to research from the ZOE Covid App in the UK.

Professor Tim Spector, one of the principal investigators on the ZOE Covid study app, warned that mistaking Covid for a cold could spread the virus.

The Mirror quoted him as saying: “The UK still has more cases than the rest of Europe, which I feel is due to two factors: one, a lack of masks and social isolation, and second, a lack of awareness of the symptoms.

“Sore throats, runny noses, and sneezing should all be on our radar. Despite the fact that the classic three – cough, fever, and anosmia – are becoming less common, the government has done nothing.

“We’re allowing people with known indicators of Covid into care homes, schools, workplaces, and mass gatherings because we’re not updating our guidance.

“Covid affects about one in every 80 people in the United Kingdom. If we don’t recognize that these cold-like symptoms could be caused by Covid,” The summary comes to a conclusion.”