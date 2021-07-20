People should not instinctively isolate if they are notified by an NHS app, according to the minister.

People who are “pinged” by the NHS Covid app should not instantly self-isolate, according to a government minister, but should instead make a “educated decision” about what to do.

Self-isolation after being urged to by the app is a decision for individuals and employers, according to business minister Paul Scully.

Although it has never been a legal duty to follow the app’s instructions, the official NHS advice has always been to “self-isolate promptly” when instructed.

“It’s critical to grasp the rules,” Mr Scully said on Times Radio. If Test and Trace contacts you or if you want to claim isolation compensation, you must legally isolate.

“The app’s purpose is to provide… information that will help you to make informed judgments. And I believe that by opting out of many regulations, we’re enabling individuals to take control of their own data and make informed decisions about what’s best for them, whether they’re an employer or an employee.”

“We want to encourage people to still utilize the app to be able to do the right thing, because we estimate it saves roughly 8,000 lives,” he added when asked whether this meant people should or should not self-isolate if “pinged.”

He did add, though, that it was “up to individuals and employers.”

“Contact tracing and self-isolation play a crucial role in stopping cases from getting out of control and averting deaths,” said Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, which advises ministers.

“It’s critical that we keep these controls in place as strictly as possible.

“Right now, we have one of the highest rates of cases in the world.

“The NHS has been under pressure for a long time, and they are very, very busy trying to catch up on procedures.

“It will be awkward to put them under greater strain now.”